New Big Money Means Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) is -18.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.36 and a high of $57.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MEG stock was last observed hovering at around $43.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.4% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.62% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.3% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.05, the stock is -30.17% and -27.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -17.03% at the moment leaves the stock -14.72% off its SMA200. MEG registered -10.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.92%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -33.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.42%, and is -27.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.82% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $548.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.12% and -37.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.69M, and float is at 27.25M with Short Float at 5.19%.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PERLMAN RICHARD E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PERLMAN RICHARD E sold 13,622 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $54.17 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that PERLMAN RICHARD E (Director) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $54.15 per share for $21660.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the MEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, PERLMAN RICHARD E (Director) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $54.04 for $32424.0. The insider now directly holds 693,317 shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG).

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is 24.30% higher over the past 12 months.