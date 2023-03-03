New Big Money Means Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) is 3.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.92 and a high of $14.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $8.01, the stock is -3.24% and -1.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -12.07% off its SMA200. RXRX registered -25.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.82%.

The stock witnessed a -3.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.49%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $28.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.80% and -43.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.30% this year

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.44M, and float is at 168.82M with Short Float at 10.25%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought 48,867 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $7.94 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.92 million shares.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Mubadala Investment Co PJSC (10% Owner) bought a total of 815 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $7.97 per share for $6496.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.87 million shares of the RXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC (10% Owner) acquired 52,500 shares at an average price of $7.69 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 12,869,423 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.04% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -11.21% lower over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -62.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.