New Big Money Means SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is 14.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.15 and a high of $375.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $327.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.01% off its average median price target of $370.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.45% off the consensus price target high of $452.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -6.04% lower than the price target low of $305.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $323.42, the stock is 3.20% and 5.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 13.82% off its SMA200. SEDG registered -0.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.39%.

The stock witnessed a 1.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.20%, and is 7.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has around 4926 employees, a market worth around $18.50B and $3.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 194.95 and Fwd P/E is 27.71. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.09% and -13.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.00% this year

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.98M, and float is at 55.32M with Short Float at 4.46%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adest Meir, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $316.57 per share for a total of $1.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Adest Meir (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $315.96 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Adest Meir (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $330.20 for $1.65 million. The insider now directly holds 150,938 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 17.61% up over the past 12 months and Trimble Inc. (TRMB) that is -23.97% lower over the same period. Teradyne Inc. (TER) is -10.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.