New Big Money Means The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is -12.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.09 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKE stock was last observed hovering at around $41.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.41% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.28% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 37.28% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.63, the stock is -11.20% and -12.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -8.31% at the moment leaves the stock 7.49% off its SMA200. BKE registered 14.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.40%.

The stock witnessed a -14.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.80%, and is -7.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.44 and Fwd P/E is 8.01. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.99% and -21.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (80.70%).

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Analyst Forecasts

The Buckle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.21M, and float is at 30.15M with Short Float at 8.99%.

The Buckle Inc. (BKE) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at The Buckle Inc. (BKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOFFMAN MICHELLE, the company’s SVP SALES. SEC filings show that HOFFMAN MICHELLE sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $45.45 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63882.0 shares.

The Buckle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that SMITH KARI G (EVP STORES) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $48.10 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the BKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, FAIRFIELD BILL L (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $28.88 for $5776.0. The insider now directly holds 46,508 shares of The Buckle Inc. (BKE).

The Buckle Inc. (BKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -30.29% down over the past 12 months and Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) that is -1.07% lower over the same period. The Gap Inc. (GPS) is -7.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.