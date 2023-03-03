Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) is 7.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $22.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WOOF stock was last observed hovering at around $10.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $10.20, the stock is -8.07% and -3.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -19.92% off its SMA200. WOOF registered -43.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.73%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.48%, and is -6.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has around 28495 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $5.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.10 and Fwd P/E is 13.99. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.97% and -55.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 806.60% this year

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 265.69M, and float is at 79.71M with Short Float at 20.92%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tichy Justin, the company’s. SEC filings show that Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $9.85 per share for a total of $64025.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Tichy Justin (Chief Pet Care Center Officer) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $15.74 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78142.0 shares of the WOOF stock.