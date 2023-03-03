Rambus Inc. (RMBS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 24.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $46.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMBS stock was last observed hovering at around $45.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $44.49, the stock is 0.60% and 8.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 43.86% off its SMA200. RMBS registered 66.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.91%.

The stock witnessed a 9.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.82%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has around 690 employees, a market worth around $4.78B and $454.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.35. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.45% and -3.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 144.70% this year

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.97M, and float is at 105.79M with Short Float at 3.04%.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Rambus Inc. (RMBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STANG ERIC B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STANG ERIC B sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $45.46 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27180.0 shares.

Rambus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Sayiner Necip (Director) sold a total of 2,873 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $45.53 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the RMBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, FAN XIANZHI SEAN (COO) disposed off 52,852 shares at an average price of $37.88 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 127,886 shares of Rambus Inc. (RMBS).

Rambus Inc. (RMBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peraso Inc. (PRSO) that is trading -69.92% down over the past 12 months and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is -0.69% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 4.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.