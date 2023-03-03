ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Volatility At 2.33%, Should You Add A Position?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is 12.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $337.00 and a high of $601.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $428.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.1%.

Currently trading at $436.04, the stock is -3.63% and 2.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 1.26% off its SMA200. NOW registered -23.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.18%.

The stock witnessed a -4.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.88%, and is -1.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 20433 employees, a market worth around $91.42B and $7.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 273.04 and Fwd P/E is 38.51. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.39% and -27.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.64M, and float is at 200.49M with Short Float at 1.77%.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 214 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 148 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Canney Jacqueline P, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Canney Jacqueline P sold 464 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $431.85 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1887.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Caimi Lara (Chief Custmr Ofc-GM Impact Svc) sold a total of 2,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $431.58 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Tzitzon Nicholas (Chief Strat & Corp Affairs Ofc) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $430.18 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 2,443 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -10.68% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 14.42% higher over the same period. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is 18.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.