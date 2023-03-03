Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is 37.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $2.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is -10.49% and 0.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -8.26% at the moment leaves the stock -31.00% off its SMA200. ANY registered -83.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.68%.

The stock witnessed a -0.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.51%, and is -13.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.43% over the week and 11.61% over the month.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $26.67M and $5.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.91% and -86.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.60%).

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.20% this year

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.02M, and float is at 65.56M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.