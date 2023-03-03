The New York Times Company (NYT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is 20.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.58 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NYT stock was last observed hovering at around $38.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $39.02, the stock is 0.47% and 9.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 19.68% off its SMA200. NYT registered -9.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.60%.

The stock witnessed a 12.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.98%, and is -1.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

The New York Times Company (NYT) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $6.54B and $2.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.41 and Fwd P/E is 26.84. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.45% and -18.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

The New York Times Company (NYT) Analyst Forecasts

The New York Times Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.10% this year

The New York Times Company (NYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.43M, and float is at 161.65M with Short Float at 3.23%.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at The New York Times Company (NYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. sold 29,758 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $40.05 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74610.0 shares.

The New York Times Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Caputo Roland A. (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $39.44 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62853.0 shares of the NYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Perpich David S. (Director) disposed off 6,478 shares at an average price of $35.71 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 19,699 shares of The New York Times Company (NYT).

The New York Times Company (NYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -10.59% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -31.20% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -31.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.