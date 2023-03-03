UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is 45.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UWMC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $4.80, the stock is 9.50% and 17.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 4.35% at the moment leaves the stock 25.37% off its SMA200. UWMC registered 3.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.70%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.89%, and is 12.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $7.76B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.78 and Fwd P/E is 26.37. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.01% and -3.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.00% this year

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.59B, and float is at 88.49M with Short Float at 24.00%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Czubak Kelly, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Czubak Kelly bought 2,439 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $9988.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5316.0 shares.

UWM Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Elezaj Alex (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) bought a total of 277,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $3.64 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the UWMC stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is trading -34.91% down over the past 12 months and MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) that is -5.11% lower over the same period. Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is -35.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.