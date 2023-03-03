Which institution holds the most shares in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) is -14.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.93 and a high of $38.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASPN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $10.06, the stock is -9.41% and -8.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -18.57% off its SMA200. ASPN registered -65.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.77%.

The stock witnessed a -4.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.29%, and is -11.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 7.39% over the month.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has around 418 employees, a market worth around $727.94M and $180.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.86% and -73.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.40% this year

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.99M, and float is at 66.91M with Short Float at 4.35%.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SWEETNAM JAMES E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SWEETNAM JAMES E bought 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $11.30 per share for a total of $30510.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6195.0 shares.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Wood River Capital, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,526,316 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $9.50 per share for $100.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.78 million shares of the ASPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Young Donald R (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.63 for $73150.0. The insider now directly holds 599,146 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN).

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Owens Corning (OC) that is trading 10.97% up over the past 12 months and UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) that is 78.06% higher over the same period. Cabot Corporation (CBT) is 13.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.