Which institution holds the most shares in Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) is -15.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $65.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDLX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.86, the stock is -28.11% and -18.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -8.65% at the moment leaves the stock -59.87% off its SMA200. CDLX registered -90.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.24%.

The stock witnessed a -35.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.50%, and is -18.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.92% over the week and 11.16% over the month.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has around 641 employees, a market worth around $168.93M and $306.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.86% and -92.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardlytics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.00% this year

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.95M, and float is at 32.24M with Short Float at 10.10%.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BALEN JOHN V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BALEN JOHN V bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $11398.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61798.0 shares.

Cardlytics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that BALEN JOHN V (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $3.95 per share for $23698.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58798.0 shares of the CDLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Grimes Scott D. (Director) disposed off 494 shares at an average price of $3.98 for $1969.0. The insider now directly holds 248,785 shares of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX).

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -31.37% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -31.20% lower over the same period. Accenture plc (ACN) is -14.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.