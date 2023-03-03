Which institution holds the most shares in Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is 1.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.90 and a high of $19.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DBI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 9.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.96, the stock is -2.51% and 0.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -27.02% off its SMA200. DBI registered -18.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.64%.

The stock witnessed a -3.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.36%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $631.86M and $3.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.52 and Fwd P/E is 5.61. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.97% and -48.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.25M, and float is at 47.08M with Short Float at 15.97%.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAU JOANNA T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAU JOANNA T sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $15.53 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58244.0 shares.

Designer Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Zaiac Joanne (Director) sold a total of 4,489 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $15.76 per share for $70750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48560.0 shares of the DBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Turner Mary (EVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $16.19 for $64756.0. The insider now directly holds 18,575 shares of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI).