Which institution holds the most shares in Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is 13.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.18 and a high of $96.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESTC stock was last observed hovering at around $57.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.16% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -16.82% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.41, the stock is -4.17% and 4.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -12.45% off its SMA200. ESTC registered -31.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.06%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.02%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has around 3233 employees, a market worth around $5.81B and $977.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.97. Profit margin for the company is -24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.48% and -39.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elastic N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.40% this year

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.31M, and float is at 78.04M with Short Float at 6.30%.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Elastic N.V. (ESTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moorjani Janesh, the company’s CFO & COO. SEC filings show that Moorjani Janesh sold 3,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $53.60 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Elastic N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Kulkarni Ashutosh (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,619 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $53.60 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the ESTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Banon Shay (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,026 shares at an average price of $53.60 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 8,245,848 shares of Elastic N.V. (ESTC).