Which institution holds the most shares in iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) is -13.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $21.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IHRT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.28, the stock is -29.60% and -26.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -5.04% at the moment leaves the stock -36.83% off its SMA200. IHRT registered -74.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.41%.

The stock witnessed a -31.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.43%, and is -28.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.83% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has around 9180 employees, a market worth around $798.49M and $3.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.35. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.55% and -75.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iHeartMedia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.00% this year

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.30M, and float is at 118.35M with Short Float at 5.01%.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PITTMAN ROBERT W, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 14,144 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $7.22 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.79 million shares.

iHeartMedia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that PITTMAN ROBERT W (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 54,112 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $9.31 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.77 million shares of the IHRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Rasulo James A (Director) acquired 40,223 shares at an average price of $11.95 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 87,591 shares of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT).