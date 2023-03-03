Which institution holds the most shares in Illumina Inc. (ILMN)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is 2.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.45 and a high of $371.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ILMN stock was last observed hovering at around $198.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.98%.

Currently trading at $206.52, the stock is -0.12% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -1.39% off its SMA200. ILMN registered -37.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.62%.

The stock witnessed a -3.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.98%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $33.56B and $4.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.43. Profit margin for the company is -96.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.07% and -44.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -655.90% this year

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.00M, and float is at 156.75M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aravanis Alexander, the company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Aravanis Alexander sold 5,398 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $201.74 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2922.0 shares.

Illumina Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that TOUSI SUSAN H (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $211.57 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38276.0 shares of the ILMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Hoyt Aimee L (SVP, Chief People Officer) disposed off 871 shares at an average price of $205.57 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 2,796 shares of Illumina Inc. (ILMN).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -11.00% down over the past 12 months and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) that is -20.43% lower over the same period. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is 5.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.