Which institution holds the most shares in M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is 4.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.43 and a high of $193.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTB stock was last observed hovering at around $154.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.86% off its average median price target of $174.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.62% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 5.43% higher than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.32, the stock is -3.92% and -0.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -9.47% off its SMA200. MTB registered -10.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.21%.

The stock witnessed a -3.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.47%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) has around 22210 employees, a market worth around $25.16B and $6.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.78 and Fwd P/E is 8.23. Profit margin for the company is 30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.31% and -21.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M&T Bank Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.27M, and float is at 167.59M with Short Float at 1.33%.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ledgett Richard H. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ledgett Richard H. Jr. bought 390 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $156.40 per share for a total of $61000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 390.0 shares.

M&T Bank Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Warman D Scott N (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $188.55 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8349.0 shares of the MTB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Todaro Michael J. (Sr. Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,050 shares at an average price of $188.83 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 3,667 shares of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB).

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 3.39% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -21.14% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -8.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.