Which institution holds the most shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) is -2.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.89 and a high of $258.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTW stock was last observed hovering at around $232.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.23% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.58% off the consensus price target high of $303.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -1.11% lower than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $237.62, the stock is -2.51% and -3.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 7.51% off its SMA200. WTW registered 8.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.18%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.37%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $25.99B and $8.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.07 and Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.47% and -8.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.20% this year

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.00M, and float is at 107.26M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gebauer Julie Jarecke, the company’s Head of Health, Wealth &Career. SEC filings show that Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $233.41 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82550.0 shares.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Gebauer Julie Jarecke (Head of Health, Wealth &Career) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $246.70 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85050.0 shares of the WTW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Bodnar Anne Donovan (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $253.94 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 9,164 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -14.80% down over the past 12 months and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is 5.30% higher over the same period. Aon plc (AON) is 4.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.