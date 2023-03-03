Which Institutions Own Shares In Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) is 11.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.98 and a high of $22.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNL stock was last observed hovering at around $17.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.64% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.63% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.12, the stock is 1.20% and 3.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -3.07% off its SMA200. BNL registered -14.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.55%.

The stock witnessed a 0.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.22%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $407.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.89 and Fwd P/E is 27.88. Distance from 52-week low is 20.96% and -20.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.90% this year

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.30M, and float is at 182.84M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pickney Roderick, the company’s SVP – Acquisitions. SEC filings show that Pickney Roderick sold 8,404 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $17.85 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58008.0 shares.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that COKE MICHAEL A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $17.92 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18563.0 shares of the BNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Lessard Laurier J Jr (SVP – Asset Management) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $21.20 for $53000.0. The insider now directly holds 54,262 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -14.50% down over the past 12 months and Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is -3.21% lower over the same period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is -23.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.