Which Institutions Own Shares In Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) is -14.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.44 and a high of $28.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAWN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.32% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 45.88% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.40, the stock is -7.32% and -11.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -4.25% off its SMA200. DAWN registered 38.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.69%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.58%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 238.24% and -35.10% from its 52-week high.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -587.70% this year

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.01M, and float is at 51.85M with Short Float at 10.98%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by York Charles N II, the company’s COO, CFO and Secretary. SEC filings show that York Charles N II sold 9,377 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $20.03 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Bender Jeremy (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,022 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $19.57 per share for $59150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the DAWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, York Charles N II (COO, CFO and Secretary) disposed off 930 shares at an average price of $19.57 for $18203.0. The insider now directly holds 271,505 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -11.21% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -43.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.