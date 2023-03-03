Which Institutions Own Shares In e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) is 36.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.49 and a high of $75.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELF stock was last observed hovering at around $74.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.27% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -31.96% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.22, the stock is 4.63% and 22.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 71.53% off its SMA200. ELF registered 191.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.47%.

The stock witnessed a 30.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.13%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has around 303 employees, a market worth around $4.03B and $496.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 88.18 and Fwd P/E is 47.73. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 267.11% and -0.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 238.50% this year

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.71M, and float is at 50.07M with Short Float at 2.90%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watson Maureen C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Watson Maureen C. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $73.00 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4894.0 shares.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Franks Joshua Allen (SVP, Operations) sold a total of 12,161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $72.40 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ELF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Levitan Lauren Cooks (Director) disposed off 2,974 shares at an average price of $70.87 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 28,209 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF).