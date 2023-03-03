Which Institutions Own Shares In Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is 4.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.97 and a high of $54.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLPI stock was last observed hovering at around $53.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $54.64, the stock is 2.42% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 10.11% off its SMA200. GLPI registered 21.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.90%.

The stock witnessed a 2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.95%, and is 4.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $14.00B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.64 and Fwd P/E is 19.14. Profit margin for the company is 53.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.19% and 0.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.13M, and float is at 246.04M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Urdang E Scott, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Urdang E Scott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $53.82 per share for a total of $53820.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Moore Brandon John (COO, Gen Counsel & Sec) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $54.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the GLPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Demchyk Matthew (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 1,412 shares at an average price of $54.01 for $76262.0. The insider now directly holds 32,904 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI).

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -5.07% down over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is -1.28% lower over the same period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -33.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.