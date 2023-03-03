Which Institutions Own Shares In Lazard Ltd (LAZ)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) is 9.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.20 and a high of $43.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAZ stock was last observed hovering at around $38.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $38.00, the stock is -0.29% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 5.82% off its SMA200. LAZ registered 11.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.80%.

The stock witnessed a -5.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.20%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has around 3402 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $2.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.95 and Fwd P/E is 9.43. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.81% and -12.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Analyst Forecasts

Lazard Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.77M, and float is at 108.80M with Short Float at 1.88%.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Lazard Ltd (LAZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stern Alexander F., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Stern Alexander F. sold 49,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $36.39 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50258.0 shares.

Lazard Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Stern Alexander F. (President) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $35.29 per share for $2.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the LAZ stock.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading 9.64% up over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is 6.37% higher over the same period. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is -14.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.