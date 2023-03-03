Which Institutions Own Shares In Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is 57.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.92 and a high of $28.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYGN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48%.

Currently trading at $22.90, the stock is 19.43% and 25.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 6.91% at the moment leaves the stock 13.43% off its SMA200. MYGN registered -2.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.42%.

The stock witnessed a 16.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.46%, and is 22.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $661.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.51% and -18.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.10% this year

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.70M, and float is at 79.43M with Short Float at 5.10%.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riggsbee Richard Bryan, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Riggsbee Richard Bryan sold 9,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $20.04 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Myriad Genetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Riggsbee Richard Bryan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $20.01 per share for $12006.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the MYGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, Riggsbee Richard Bryan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $15.15 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 374,107 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN).

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -13.15% lower over the past 12 months. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is 29.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.