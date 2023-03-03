Which Institutions Own Shares In Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) is 13.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $7.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RENT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is -10.99% and -5.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 3.77% off its SMA200. RENT registered -39.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.38%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 174.60%, and is -2.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has around 958 employees, a market worth around $234.21M and $285.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.55% and -53.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Analyst Forecasts

Rent the Runway Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.52M, and float is at 58.22M with Short Float at 11.86%.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donato Brian, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Donato Brian sold 8,183 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $4.51 per share for a total of $36909.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Rent the Runway Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Hyman Jennifer (CEO & Chair) sold a total of 7,737 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $4.51 per share for $34898.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RENT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Salinas Anushka (President & COO) disposed off 5,160 shares at an average price of $4.51 for $23274.0. The insider now directly holds 559,523 shares of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT).

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -39.04% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 3.32% higher over the same period. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is -9.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.