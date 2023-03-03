Which Institutions Own Shares In Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) is -4.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $1.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The URG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.72% off the consensus price target high of $3.89 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 34.13% higher than the price target low of $1.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -6.66% and -8.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -8.50% off its SMA200. URG registered -29.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.71%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.39%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $293.13M and $0.02M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.57. Distance from 52-week low is 15.67% and -43.59% from its 52-week high.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.20% this year

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.84M, and float is at 207.13M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chang Robby Sai Kit, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chang Robby Sai Kit sold 24,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $31367.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63366.0 shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Chang Robby Sai Kit (Director) sold a total of 175,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $1.28 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63366.0 shares of the URG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, FRANKLIN JAMES M. (Director) disposed off 336,183 shares at an average price of $1.24 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 605,927 shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG).

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) that is trading -22.43% down over the past 12 months and Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) that is -10.81% lower over the same period. Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is -0.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.