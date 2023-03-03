Who are the Institutional Holders in 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) is 18.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.44 and a high of $19.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSVT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.35% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 58.89% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is -16.18% and -4.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -18.66% off its SMA200. TSVT registered -17.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.18%.

The stock witnessed a -18.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.95%, and is -15.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) has around 437 employees, a market worth around $420.91M and $51.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.52% and -42.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.30%).

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.90% this year

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.57M, and float is at 37.30M with Short Float at 13.35%.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baird William D III, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Baird William D III sold 637 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $12.86 per share for a total of $8192.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

2seventy bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Heffron Nicola (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 60 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $14.70 per share for $882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89182.0 shares of the TSVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Leschly Nick (President and CEO) disposed off 6,587 shares at an average price of $10.46 for $68889.0. The insider now directly holds 536,419 shares of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT).