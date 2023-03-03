Who are the Institutional Holders in AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is 12.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.20 and a high of $65.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $63.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.16% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.72% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.47, the stock is 5.44% and 6.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 3.74% at the moment leaves the stock 27.51% off its SMA200. AER registered 23.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.17%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.68%, and is 6.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $16.12B and $6.49B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.11. Profit margin for the company is -17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.99% and 0.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 387.30% this year

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.85M, and float is at 239.23M with Short Float at 1.15%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) that is trading -66.14% down over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is 10.73% higher over the same period. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is -4.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.