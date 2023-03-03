Who are the Institutional Holders in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is -6.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.14 and a high of $174.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABC stock was last observed hovering at around $156.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61%.

Currently trading at $154.90, the stock is -2.08% and -4.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 1.65% off its SMA200. ABC registered 9.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.51%.

The stock witnessed a -8.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.74%, and is -2.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $31.51B and $241.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.81 and Fwd P/E is 12.30. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.62% and -11.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.50%).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.03M, and float is at 162.29M with Short Float at 1.86%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLIS STEVEN H, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that COLLIS STEVEN H sold 10,499 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $159.28 per share for a total of $1.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Krikorian Lazarus (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 5,711 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $155.82 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18732.0 shares of the ABC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, COLLIS STEVEN H (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 10,499 shares at an average price of $164.28 for $1.72 million. The insider now directly holds 257,967 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -39.04% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 0.30% higher over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -20.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.