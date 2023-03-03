Who are the Institutional Holders in CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is -6.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.64 and a high of $79.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $58.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.44%.

Currently trading at $60.53, the stock is 8.68% and 1.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 4.20% at the moment leaves the stock -1.28% off its SMA200. CEIX registered 95.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.15%.

The stock witnessed a 4.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.15%, and is 15.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has around 1860 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.64 and Fwd P/E is 3.02. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.34% and -23.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.60%).

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Analyst Forecasts

CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.50% this year

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.87M, and float is at 34.22M with Short Float at 5.79%.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brock James A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Brock James A sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $78.20 per share for a total of $39100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

CONSOL Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Brock James A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $78.08 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the CEIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Brock James A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $75.33 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 476,834 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX).