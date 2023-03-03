Who are the Institutional Holders in Xometry Inc. (XMTR)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) is -43.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.02 and a high of $64.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XMTR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.62% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.2% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.36, the stock is -46.02% and -42.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -55.78% off its SMA200. XMTR registered -62.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.06%.

The stock witnessed a -47.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.67%, and is -42.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.57% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) has around 788 employees, a market worth around $847.50M and $350.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.87% and -71.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xometry Inc. (XMTR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xometry Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.40% this year

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.30M, and float is at 37.43M with Short Float at 14.70%.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Insider Activity

A total of 171 insider transactions have happened at Xometry Inc. (XMTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 154 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Altschuler Randolph, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Altschuler Randolph sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $35.15 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85582.0 shares.

Xometry Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Rallo James M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $34.22 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18976.0 shares of the XMTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Rallo James M (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,711 shares at an average price of $30.64 for $83078.0. The insider now directly holds 18,976 shares of Xometry Inc. (XMTR).

Xometry Inc. (XMTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) that is trading -41.63% down over the past 12 months and Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) that is -84.91% lower over the same period.