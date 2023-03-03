Who is the Top Investor In Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is -3.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.03 and a high of $133.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXP stock was last observed hovering at around $64.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.51% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -0.2% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.13, the stock is -8.35% and -6.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -18.83% off its SMA200. BXP registered -46.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.39%.

The stock witnessed a -12.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.87%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has around 743 employees, a market worth around $10.49B and $3.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.74 and Fwd P/E is 26.52. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.72% and -51.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.80% this year

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.75M, and float is at 156.46M with Short Float at 3.43%.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the company’s Senior EVP. SEC filings show that RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $89.96 per share for a total of $2.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading 5.20% up over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -37.57% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -48.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.