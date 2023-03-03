Who is the Top Investor In CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) is 0.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCCS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 12.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.72, the stock is -5.55% and -2.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -4.34% off its SMA200. CCCS registered -17.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.94%.

The stock witnessed a -5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.80%, and is -4.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has around 2250 employees, a market worth around $5.48B and $765.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.40. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.68% and -24.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 609.42M, and float is at 602.05M with Short Float at 0.63%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRIGGE MARY JO, the company’s. SEC filings show that PRIGGE MARY JO sold 796 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $7167.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that PRIGGE MARY JO () sold a total of 17,085 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $9.05 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CCCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, PRIGGE MARY JO () disposed off 51,546 shares at an average price of $9.03 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS).