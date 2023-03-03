Who is the Top Investor In Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) is -12.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.23 and a high of $22.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWAN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $16.35, the stock is -13.06% and -12.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 0.99% off its SMA200. CWAN registered -18.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.92%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.96%, and is -9.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has around 1371 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $303.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 48.95. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.59% and -27.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Analyst Forecasts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.80% this year

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.82M, and float is at 58.99M with Short Float at 5.10%.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Insider Activity

A total of 139 insider transactions have happened at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cox James S, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Cox James S sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $19.34 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36063.0 shares.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,589 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $19.17 per share for $30461.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.83 million shares of the CWAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) disposed off 45,252 shares at an average price of $19.37 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 8,828,212 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN).