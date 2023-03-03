Who is the Top Investor In LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) is 10.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.37 and a high of $16.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LZ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $8.52, the stock is 1.01% and 3.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -12.71% off its SMA200. LZ registered -45.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.04%.

The stock witnessed a 0.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.51%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has around 1218 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $620.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.79. Profit margin for the company is -16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.60% and -47.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.40%).

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.80% this year

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.58M, and float is at 144.51M with Short Float at 4.58%.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Radhakrishna Shrisha, the company’s Chief Product Officer and CTO. SEC filings show that Radhakrishna Shrisha sold 13,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $8.17 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

LegalZoom.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Preece Richard (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 30,201 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $8.09 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the LZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Radhakrishna Shrisha (Chief Product Officer and CTO) disposed off 23,329 shares at an average price of $8.09 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 543,813 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ).

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -10.68% down over the past 12 months.