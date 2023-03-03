Who is the Top Investor In VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is 9.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $8.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.91% off the consensus price target high of $9.56 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 43.73% higher than the price target low of $8.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.98, the stock is 8.86% and 8.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -7.27% off its SMA200. EGY registered -16.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.99%.

The stock witnessed a 7.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.97%, and is 11.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $530.37M and $314.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.30 and Fwd P/E is 2.70. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.72% and -43.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (70.20%).

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 267.00% this year

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.93M, and float is at 105.54M with Short Float at 4.82%.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maxwell George W.M., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Maxwell George W.M. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $4.33 per share for a total of $21650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

VAALCO Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Bain Ronald Y (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $5.55 per share for $23588.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24808.0 shares of the EGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Pruckl Thor (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 37,337 shares at an average price of $5.34 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 96,238 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY).

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY): Who are the competitors?

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 14.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.