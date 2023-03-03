Who is the Top Investor In WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) is 85.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAVD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is 20.58% and 44.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 18.81% at the moment leaves the stock -20.27% off its SMA200. WAVD registered -78.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.64%.

The stock witnessed a 53.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.15%, and is 25.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.09% over the week and 19.76% over the month.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $16.03M and $12.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.69% and -85.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -362.30% this year

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.38M, and float is at 14.21M with Short Float at 0.03%.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR bought 3,996 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $0.64 per share for a total of $2557.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.64 million shares.

WaveDancer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR (CEO) bought a total of 21,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $0.64 per share for $13376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.63 million shares of the WAVD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR (CEO) acquired 1,798 shares at an average price of $0.69 for $1241.0. The insider now directly holds 1,610,781 shares of WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD).

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -10.68% down over the past 12 months and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) that is 31.21% higher over the same period. Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) is -4.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.