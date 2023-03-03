Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) is 73.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $7.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 58.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.90, the stock is -19.50% and -1.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 8.21% at the moment leaves the stock 6.08% off its SMA200. YTEN registered -31.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.02%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.33%, and is -23.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.21% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $15.86M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.91% and -59.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.30%).

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) Analyst Forecasts

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.80% this year

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.92M, and float is at 3.99M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sinskey Anthony J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sinskey Anthony J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $2.80 per share for a total of $5599.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17309.0 shares.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Sinskey Anthony J (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $2.85 per share for $5698.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15309.0 shares of the YTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Sinskey Anthony J (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $2.77 for $5530.0. The insider now directly holds 13,309 shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN).

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is trading 3.31% up over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -13.15% lower over the same period. Trinseo PLC (TSE) is -49.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.