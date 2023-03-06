AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Track to Reach $165.00 in a Year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is -3.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $134.09 and a high of $175.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABBV stock was last observed hovering at around $154.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.68% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.97% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.6% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $156.06, the stock is 3.73% and 1.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 4.72% off its SMA200. ABBV registered 4.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.06%.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.18%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $273.16B and $58.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.54 and Fwd P/E is 14.06. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.38% and -11.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.77B with Short Float at 0.66%.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICHMOND TIMOTHY J.,the company’sEVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER. SEC filings show that RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. sold 44,141 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $153.28 per share for a total of $6.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13837.0 shares.

AbbVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that SALEKI-GERHARDT AZITA (EVP, OPERATIONS) sold a total of 36,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $154.48 per share for $5.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ABBV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Reents Scott T (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 15,942 shares at an average price of $153.08 for $2.44 million. The insider now directly holds 809 shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.24% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -13.73% lower over the same period.