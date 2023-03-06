Are we looking at the next big move in B2Gold Corp. (BTG)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is 0.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $5.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is 1.91% and -3.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.14 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 2.31% off its SMA200. BTG registered -13.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.38%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.87%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.92 and Fwd P/E is 10.53. Distance from 52-week low is 27.40% and -29.39% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 1.12%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at B2Gold Corp. (BTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -14.48% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -26.83% lower over the same period.