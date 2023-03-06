Are we looking at the next big move in Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is 82.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.55 and a high of $206.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $63.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.99% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -138.93% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.51, the stock is -0.76% and 22.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.51 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 6.64% off its SMA200. COIN registered -66.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.43%.

The stock witnessed a -1.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.07%, and is 10.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 11.49% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 4510 employees, a market worth around $14.75B and $3.19B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.47% and -68.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.40% this year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.81M, and float is at 175.62M with Short Float at 18.92%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Armstrong Brian,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Armstrong Brian sold 29,732 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $64.46 per share for a total of $1.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Grewal Paul (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 2,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $59.42 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64735.0 shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Jones Jennifer N. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 8,197 shares at an average price of $62.12 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 34,752 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).