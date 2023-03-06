Are we looking at the next big move in General Motors Company (GM)?

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is 21.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.33 and a high of $46.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48%.

Currently trading at $41.01, the stock is -0.02% and 8.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.43 million and changing 3.74% at the moment leaves the stock 10.84% off its SMA200. GM registered -11.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.33%.

The stock witnessed a 4.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.11%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

General Motors Company (GM) has around 167000 employees, a market worth around $55.13B and $156.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.69 and Fwd P/E is 6.45. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.21% and -12.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

General Motors Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year.

General Motors Company (GM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 1.35B with Short Float at 1.83%.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at General Motors Company (GM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Gerald,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Johnson Gerald sold 15,743 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $42.65 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71209.0 shares.

General Motors Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Carlisle Stephen K. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $41.97 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46170.0 shares of the GM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, Carlisle Stephen K. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 25,645 shares at an average price of $39.04 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 64,170 shares of General Motors Company (GM).

General Motors Company (GM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -32.56% down over the past 12 months.