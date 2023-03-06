Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) up 18.87% since start of the year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) is 18.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.06 and a high of $14.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OWL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $12.60, the stock is -2.65% and 4.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.54 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 12.04% off its SMA200. OWL registered -0.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.51%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.50%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has around 545 employees, a market worth around $17.24B and $1.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.91. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.42% and -14.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 98.00% this year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 452.21M, and float is at 428.22M with Short Float at 5.69%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blue Pool Capital Ltd,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $12.15 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43.4 million shares.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 165,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $12.00 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43.52 million shares of the OWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Blue Pool Capital Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 254,000 shares at an average price of $11.77 for $2.99 million. The insider now directly holds 43,680,043 shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL).