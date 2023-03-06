Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) is -30.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $2.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -43.51% and -40.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing -8.16% at the moment leaves the stock -64.05% off its SMA200. BHG registered -81.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.89%.

The stock witnessed a -52.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.93%, and is -37.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.98% over the week and 14.25% over the month.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has around 3203 employees, a market worth around $311.79M and $2.41B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.20% and -81.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.10%).

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -648.20% this year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 627.75M, and float is at 596.12M with Short Float at 1.94%.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by IMMELT JEFFREY R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that IMMELT JEFFREY R bought 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Bright Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Kadre Manuel (Director) bought a total of 185,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $0.65 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.07 million shares of the BHG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Kadre Manuel (Director) acquired 303,307 shares at an average price of $0.96 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 885,112 shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG).

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 1.46% up over the past 12 months and Cigna Corporation (CI) that is 19.32% higher over the same period. Humana Inc. (HUM) is 14.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.