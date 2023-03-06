Bumble Inc. (BMBL) on Track to Reach $27.00 in a Year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) is 6.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.41 and a high of $39.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $24.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.16% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.06% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -11.9% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.38, the stock is -9.19% and -4.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.27 million and changing -8.80% at the moment leaves the stock -14.97% off its SMA200. BMBL registered -3.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.66%.

The stock witnessed a -14.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.13%, and is -4.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $4.98B and $903.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.72. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.23% and -43.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.30% this year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.59M, and float is at 128.74M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bumble Inc. (BMBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Griffin Amy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Griffin Amy bought 35,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $28.37 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.