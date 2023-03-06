Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) is 549.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $10.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDIO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02%.

Currently trading at $6.88, the stock is 225.34% and 357.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.68 million and changing -12.91% at the moment leaves the stock 11.21% off its SMA200. CDIO registered a loss of -30.85% in past 6-months.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 624.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 211.31%, and is 519.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 52.87% over the week and 34.96% over the month.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $75.20M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 763.67% and -32.88% from its 52-week high.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.12M, and float is at 4.39M with Short Float at 0.40%.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.