Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is -9.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.87 and a high of $29.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -5.71% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is -12.68% and -12.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.05 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -29.54% off its SMA200. ELAN registered -61.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.64%.

The stock witnessed a -21.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.75%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $5.22B and $4.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.62. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.12% and -62.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 488.30M, and float is at 472.88M with Short Float at 3.40%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BILBREY JOHN P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BILBREY JOHN P bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $13.24 per share for a total of $99267.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41722.0 shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Simmons Jeffrey N (PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $14.54 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, HOOVER R DAVID (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $15.18 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 145,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).