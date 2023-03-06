EQT Corporation (EQT) up 1.54% since start of the year

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is 1.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.30 and a high of $51.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQT stock was last observed hovering at around $33.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99%.

Currently trading at $34.35, the stock is 8.30% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.34 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -14.19% off its SMA200. EQT registered 38.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.14%.

The stock witnessed a 8.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.00%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

EQT Corporation (EQT) has around 744 employees, a market worth around $12.02B and $7.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.45 and Fwd P/E is 5.86. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.36% and -33.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

EQT Corporation (EQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQT Corporation (EQT) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 223.20% this year.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 366.27M, and float is at 358.63M with Short Float at 5.67%.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at EQT Corporation (EQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Evancho Lesley,the company’sCHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER. SEC filings show that Evancho Lesley sold 9,821 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $42.15 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

EQT Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Jordan William E. (EVP, GC AND CORP SEC) sold a total of 98,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $41.55 per share for $4.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the EQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Jordan William E. (EVP, GC AND CORP SEC) disposed off 98,783 shares at an average price of $41.51 for $4.1 million. The insider now directly holds 297,787 shares of EQT Corporation (EQT).

EQT Corporation (EQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 9.26% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is -4.24% lower over the same period. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 0.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.