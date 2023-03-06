Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) – The 96.5% Upside Potential Remains

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is -16.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.04 and a high of $18.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XELA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is 14.64% and -3.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 482.09 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -94.07% off its SMA200. XELA registered -99.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.71%.

The stock witnessed a 19.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.24%, and is 38.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.25% over the week and 12.91% over the month.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $8.25M and $1.10B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.50% and -99.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.70% this year.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.20M, and float is at 121.96M with Short Float at 7.33%.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.