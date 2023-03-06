Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 76.42% Upside

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is -12.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.42% off the consensus price target high of $3.69 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.43% higher than the price target low of $0.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is -0.06% and -3.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -27.87% off its SMA200. GTE registered -42.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.30%.

The stock witnessed a -6.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.89%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has around 336 employees, a market worth around $290.80M and $711.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.31 and Fwd P/E is 2.26. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.41% and -59.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 226.00% this year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.56M, and float is at 342.69M with Short Float at 0.44%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A total of 184 insider transactions have happened at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 184 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Guidry Gary,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Guidry Gary bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $0.86 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.04 million shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Ellson Ryan (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $0.87 per share for $43500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the GTE stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -20.98% down over the past 12 months and GeoPark Limited (GPRK) that is -11.32% lower over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 154.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.